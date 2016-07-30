Church prays for community and law enforcement in the park

It has been a movement throughout Region 8. Citizens have been coming together and praying for their communities and for protection over local law enforcement.

Members of the outreach program with Faith Tabernacle in Jonesboro decided to hold a prayer event for that very reason.

“We love them, we have their back, and we know that God is watching over them,” said Cressey Dowdy, a member of the outreach program.

The group invited citizens to the Julian James Park to fellowship.

Latisha Dowdy coordinated the event and she said this is not the first time they have gathered to praise law enforcement.

She said with the ongoing hostility between officers and citizens around the country, this was an idea to continue showing the appreciation for the work police do in our community.

Latisha also said she hopes this event displays the love they have for everyone.

She said it was also a way to spread love to those in the community who are dealing with devastating circumstances and are in need of support.

“Just something to possibly stir up the community,” Latisha said. “There's a lot of people out there that need God and if we could just be a friend to them and open up a door. A lot of them are just waiting for us to come to them.”

Recently, members visited several departments with survival kits and prayer cloths for officers to have when they are out putting their lives on the line, a token of appreciation she said went a long way.

“I would like to encourage all the churches, locally, anybody that might see this, do some little something for each one of your law enforcement in your county,” Latisha said. “I think it would be awesome.”

She said they will continue to hold prayer events around Jonesboro throughout the rest of the year.

The next community prayer will be held August 27 at Optimist Fire Station Park.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android