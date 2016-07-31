Fake blood, makeup, and a mock school bus accident educate civilians

Several school nurses, officers, and civilians participated in a weekend Wilderness First Aid class here in Jonesboro which included a mock school bus accident.

The 16-hour course was held at the Crowley’s Ridge Nature Center where people got a taste of how it would be in an emergency situation without any first responders.

“It can happen anywhere and whenever you roll up on something like this it is really scary,” said Jamie Seaborn, a Jonesboro police officer who volunteered as the bus driver in the mock accident. “It gives people a bit of a head up.”

People participated in lectures, and mock scenarios that included a bear attack, getting struck by lightning in addition to the school bus accident.

Dr. Spencer Guinn of St. Bernards Medical Center instructed the event and he said having knowledge of what to do to save someone's life is always important.

“I strongly encourage everyone for their family's sake other than for anything else to learn some basic first aid, some basic medical skills that they can use until help arrives,” said Guinn.

The mock school bus accident had 20 to 30 casualties involved and was a training scenario meant to educate civilians how to protect others during a crisis situation before first responders arrived.

People received a certification in Wilderness First Aid at the end of the class.

