200 old soda bottles unearthed at new Batesville park

A Batesville man unearthed about 200 glass bottles while working on a new park but does not plan on placing them in a museum.

Danny Dozier, with Main Street Batesville, said he was working on the new Maxfield Park when he made the discovery.

He said he was leveling a section of the park when he discovered broken glass.

As he continued to dig, he discovered intact soda and whiskey bottles.

Dozier said he knows a lot about the history of Batesville and through some research, discovered where the bottles may have come from.

“People kept telling me the Pepsi Cola bottle plant was down here and they would throw their culls out,” Dozier said. “So I realized that this was a pretty big operation at one time and there were just thousands of broken bottles. I knew these bottles came from that plant, that Pepsi Cola plant.”

After 3 months of work, Dozier said he has about 200 bottles.

He said he plans on selling these bottles as souvenirs.

Dozier explained the park is in a big fundraiser phase and any money received for the bottles will go to finishing the park.

He said they estimate it will cost upwards of $350,000.

Dozier does not expect to make all that on these bottles but said every little bit helps.

If you are interested in purchasing your own bottle, you can contact Main Street Batesville or Danny Dozier directly at (870)307-9734.

