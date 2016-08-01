200 old soda bottles unearthed at new Batesville park - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

200 old soda bottles unearthed at new Batesville park

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

A Batesville man unearthed about 200 glass bottles while working on a new park but does not plan on placing them in a museum.

Danny Dozier, with Main Street Batesville, said he was working on the new Maxfield Park when he made the discovery.

He said he was leveling a section of the park when he discovered broken glass.

As he continued to dig, he discovered intact soda and whiskey bottles.

Dozier said he knows a lot about the history of Batesville and through some research, discovered where the bottles may have come from.

“People kept telling me the Pepsi Cola bottle plant was down here and they would throw their culls out,” Dozier said. “So I realized that this was a pretty big operation at one time and there were just thousands of broken bottles. I knew these bottles came from that plant, that Pepsi Cola plant.”

After 3 months of work, Dozier said he has about 200 bottles.

He said he plans on selling these bottles as souvenirs.

Dozier explained the park is in a big fundraiser phase and any money received for the bottles will go to finishing the park.

He said they estimate it will cost upwards of $350,000.

Dozier does not expect to make all that on these bottles but said every little bit helps.

If you are interested in purchasing your own bottle, you can contact Main Street Batesville or Danny Dozier directly at (870)307-9734.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Join the conversation on Facebook:

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:28:37 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:44:20 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

  • Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:26:01 GMT
    If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    •   
Powered by Frankly