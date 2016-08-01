Hardy police offer advice to avoid burglaries

August 2 UPDATE: Hardy police have two suspects in custody in connection with the recent theft of a family's river home.

Police Chief Scott Rose said Wesley Roberts and Deanna Cauble have confessed to the theft.

Now officers are working on filing formal charges against the two and recovering the rest of the stolen items from the home.

The Hardy police chief offered an option to help prevent burglaries during a recent investigation.

Police Chief Scott Rose said they are looking into a recent burglary that happened at a river home on Spring Lane.

He said they discovered many of the items that were taken during a separate arrest not far from the home.

Rose said they have a few suspects in the case but no formal charges have been filed.

He said the number of burglaries the department has investigated has dropped since he became chief.

The last case like this he remembered happened about 6 or 7 months ago.

“One of the changes I made once I arrived, was we stepped up our patrol hours and we have officers out throughout the night who know most of these homeowners, these part-time homeowners,” Rose said. “They do patrol them very highly and our officers know to run along those houses and keep a good eye on them.”

He said in the past, some have been able to float up to a river home, take what they want and then float away.

Rose said personal alarm systems and security cameras have helped reduce the number of burglaries they see and advised everyone to look at getting one.

