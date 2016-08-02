Highland senior paints to help elementary students

A new painting hangs in the halls of Cherokee Elementary School to help new students feel at home on the first day.

Madalyn Holden is a senior at Highland High School and is the artist behind the painting.

She said a teacher at the elementary school usually paints something but was unable to do it this year.

When her high school art teacher was also unable to paint, Holden was asked to take on the task.

She said she was given the topic but wanted to paint something calming for the kids to see every morning.

"They'll recognize, you know, hopefully, the mermaid and the anchor and the bright colorful coral, the waves, the sunset," Holden said. "It's something they can look at and hopefully have a center and calm down. Cause I was so nervous, I looked at the walls."

She said she remembered feeling very uneasy when she first started school but also remembered seeing paintings, like hers, on the walls.

It took Holden about 4 days, working from the morning into the afternoon, to finish the ocean painting.

She said the shark and the goldfish characters are from a book the school will show the students this year.

Holden is not done painting.

She explained if there is enough time, her next project will be to paint another picture in the cafeteria of a school of fish with different personalities.

Holden said she hopes students will look at this next project and identify with one of the fish.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android