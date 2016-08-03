New Hardy mayor ready to start working - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

New Hardy mayor ready to start working

HARDY, AR (KAIT) -

The city of Hardy appointed Jason Jackson to the position of mayor Tuesday night and Jackson said he is ready to hit the ground running. 

Wednesday afternoon, Jackson was at city hall looking through files of paperwork. 

He said he already has a few things he wants to do as mayor and finding some of the city's leases in that paperwork was just a start. 

Jackson became an alderman a few months ago to replace another city council member who left. 

He will now continue the former mayor's term for the next two years. 

Jackson said he knows going from citizen to mayor in just a few months is quick, but he felt like he could bring some positive change to Hardy. 

"When a spot for alderman opened up, I put my name in because I felt like there was more to be done," Jackson said. "When this spot here opened up, I still felt like more could be done. So, we have a lot of work and a lot of people willing to work with us now."

He said some of those people are other mayors in surrounding cities. 

Jackson wants towns like Hardy to stop acting independently of each other and work together to save everyone some money. 

He said his list of things to do also includes trying to lower interest rates on some of the city's leases and finding more ways to draw tourism into Hardy.

