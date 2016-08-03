UPDATE: Lepanto police search for suspect in shooting

UPDATE: Lepanto police are looking for one man after he reportedly shot another man sending him to the hospital.

According to Lepanto Police Chief Chad Henderson, the incident happened around midnight Wednesday in the 200-block of Kenwood Street. The victim said he was outside on his carport and a man wearing a mask approached him with a gun.

He said the man ordered him to get inside his home but when the victim took off running around his home, the suspect shot him in the buttocks.

The victim ran to a patrol officer who happened to be in the neighborhood during the shooting and was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Arkansas State Police is assisting with this investigation.

Henderson said he will conduct an interview with the victim as soon as possible but for now, he urges anyone with any information on this incident to contact the Lepanto Police Department at (870) 475-2566.

