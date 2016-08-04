Man threatens to burn girlfriend's house down, ends up behind bars

A Lepanto man is custody on several charges after he threatened to burn his girlfriend’s house down.

According to Lepanto Police Chief Chad Henderson, it all happened in the 100-block of Congo Street July 30.

Brian Reed, 33, of Lepanto reportedly threatened to burn his girlfriend’s house down.

After she called police, officers arrived to the home to a very uncooperative Reed.

Police later arrested Reed, who was already on parole, on several charges including possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, resisting arrest, and terroristic threatening.

Reed is now being held in the Poinsett County Jail.

