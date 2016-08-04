Arrest made in home invasion, shooting

Arkansas State Police arrested a man in connection to a home invasion that sent one man to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Robert Walker, 32, was arrested July 20 after he and two other men went into a home and shot 36-year-old Fabin Anderson in June.

Walker is facing charges of aggravated residential burglary.

