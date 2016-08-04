Boy spends allowance on Blessing Box

A church in Lepanto recently set up a Blessing Box for the community.

The Blessing Box is a small pantry set up to hold food and other items needed for the community.

One Region 8 boy has decided to take advantage of the opportunity to give.

"It's a real good need for the community, and it helps get the people together to help others in the community," said 12-year-old Austin Hindman, from Tyronza.

Instead of using his allowance to buy a video game or go to the movies, Austin decided to save his allowance up to give it right back out to the community.

He was inspired to give back to a church's Blessing Box at the Upper Room Apostolic Church in Tyronza.

He got the idea from watching his mother who works at the Marked Tree Police Department.

Her involvement in the community policing project which involved officers taking and giving donations to the children of the community impressed Austin.

“He's 12-years-old, and he sees that you need to do good in this world to get anywhere, and I am very proud of him,” said Gina Hindman, Austin’s mother. “Very proud of him.”

“I think other people need more money and more stuff than I do because I have plenty at home, and all I need is my family,” said Austin.

Austin has purchased Ramen noodles and several canned good items to be used for the Blessing Box.

He said he plans to continue working hard with his chores to donate to the community until the box is empty so he can start all over again.

The church's pastor said they will be putting another sign on the Blessing Box for residents to see that they can always take what they need and give what they can.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android