White Coat Ceremony at A-State

Classes will soon be underway at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University.

A White Coat Ceremony took place at the Fowler Center on Friday to celebrate the inaugural class.

Students and parent filed in to proudly watch their future health professional put on their “white coats”.

Lance Wilson of Osceola is one of the students in the NYITCOM program.

Wilson said he and his classmates were ready to get to work.

“The whole class is pretty much excited,” Wilson said. “We’ve been looking forward to this for a long time. Most of us were accepted back in January or February and now we’re finally here. It’s August and we start class on Monday and I think we’re thrilled and anxious to get started.”

Wilson said the one class he was looking most forward to next semester is about patient relationships.

“We have a class this semester called Doctor-Patient Relationship,” Wilson said. “It’s pretty much you just work with patients and get to know how to understand patients and relate to them. Gain their trust so you can help them and serve them.”

And how did Wilson feel about wearing his “white coat”?

“I’m thrilled,” Wilson said. “It’s been a long time coming. It’s been about six years, so I’m excited.”

120 students are in the NYITCOM program.

70 students are from Arkansas, 19 from Illinois, nine from Florida, four from Louisiana, Missouri, and Texas.

Two students are from Kansas and one student from Alabama, Connecticut, Indiana, Massachusetts, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

NYITCOM classes begin Monday, August 8th.

