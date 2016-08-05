Recycling trailer set up for electronics

Jackson County officials have made it easier for people to recycle their old electronic devices that they would normally throw away.

The Jackson County Electronics Recycling program just kicked off in Swifton where residents will now have a chance to recycle their old computers, phones, laptops, and other electronics for free instead of hauling them to the landfill.

The trailer is set up right outside the Swifton City Hall.

Officials hope the new program will discourage people from discarding their old electronics in ditches or on the side of the road.

“Everything changes and you get new TVs and you still got TVs that work but you don't know what to do with them,” said Jeff Phillips, Jackson County Judge. “Well take them and recycle them and it will help everybody.”

Phillips said the trailer should stay in Swifton for a month and then the next stop will be in Tuckerman.

He said as soon as they get the trailer filled, they will send the electronics off to Texarkana to be recycled and reused.

