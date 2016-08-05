Memorial service held for "smilin" Dylan

A memorial service was held for a young man who drowned earlier this week after swimming along the Black River with friends near Tuckerman.

That man was 20-year-old Dylan Person. He had a major impact in Jackson County.

“It feels like he was still here with us some kind of way even when they were speaking,” said Raven Person, Dylan’s sister. “The memories. Everyone has a memory and you can't nothing but smile because every time see him that was what he was doing.”

Family, friends, and loved ones called him “smilin” Dylan because they say he was always smiling and finding ways to make others smile too.

His memorial service was held at the Jacksonport State Park where several people, including classmates, teachers, and even law officials, attended to pay their respects to Dylan.

He was loved by many which is why all those who knew him were heartbroken to know this happy man with an infectious smile was swept away by a current Sunday in the Lockhart Bluff. After hours of searching for Dylan, crews found his body Tuesday.

The family said seeing how the community has stayed together with them through this hard time shows just how much of an impact Dylan made.

“One person's life, even if it is your own can affect so many people,” said Danielle Wright, Dylan’s cousin. “So keep that with you and you affect someone's life as well.”

Dylan was known to be an outdoorsman, active in athletic activities, a person who loved the razorbacks, and more than anything hanging out with friends.

Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas said his son and Dylan were friends and that he knew he was a good kid.

“Dylan didn't die in vain,” said Lucas. “God has a reason. We may not know that reason but he does have a reason and my department will always be here for them and for the community.”

At the end of the memorial, balloons were released in Dylan’s honor.

His family said even if he is gone they can still see Dylan “smiling” all the way from heaven.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

