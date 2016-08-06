Church hosts free clothing distribution

The Brookland United Methodist Church held a clothing distribution Saturday morning in their fellowship hall to extend a helping hand to the community.

“There is so much negativity in our world and these small acts of kindness make a big difference in people's lives and that is what I believe we need more of,” said Cory Pfeifer, pastor of the church.

Residents had the chance to choose from men's, women's and children's clothing as well as purses, backpacks, and other items for free.

Youth Director Megan Heyl said this was perfect timing for kids in need who are going back to school soon.

“We have a lot of kids that come to our youth program and to our Wednesday night services who have needs that we try to help out and if we know that there's that many within our church family, how many are out there,” Heyl said.

The church began taking donations about a month ago and the community has been very supportive by donating plenty of clothes.

“When a need is seen, a community tends comes together to help fulfill that need and I believe it has made a big impact,” Pfeifer said.

Heyl said a part of this idea of providing clothes to people came from Pastor Pfeifer's sermons on community engagement.

“The church doesn’t stop at these walls," Heyl said. "The church goes beyond these walls and so we need to extend our reach to help the community at large."

Heyl said she looks forward to having the clothing distribution the same time next year.

Until then, she said if you would like to make a donation contact her at 870-215-3546.

