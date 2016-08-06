Bank hosts back-to-school block party

Southern Bank in Paragould held a back-to-school block party Saturday afternoon for kids in the community.

The event featured games and food. People were also given a $5 coupon to be used at one of the businesses participating in the block party.

It’s something that several said really got their kids excited about going back to school.

“Summer is over, and it is time for them to start moving on to the next year, getting back in school and being with their friends and giving us a break,” said Harry Bageant, a Paragould grandfather.

Southern Bank had hundreds of dollars worth of coupons for families to register for and use during their back-to-school shopping.

Greene County officers also participated in the event, giving away child identification kits to parents.

“It is very important nowadays,” said Christ Gray with the Paragould Police Department. “You never know what's going to happen. It's just one extra step for safety you can have.”

