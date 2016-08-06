Stuff the Bus event sets new record

Several school buses were set up at nine different Walmart locations in eight counties Saturday for the annual Stuff the Bus event, which set a new record this year.

With school starting soon, it may be difficult for some families to get all the necessities kids need in the classroom. Thanks to this one-day event, those students can be more prepared.

The United Way and several other sponsors hosted Stuff the Bus for the students in need across Region 8.

Shoppers were asked to buy and drop off school supplies or cash donations at Walmart locations.

In Trumann, the Crowley’s Ridge Development Council called for Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen, Poinsett County Judge Bob Cantrell, and other city officials to come out and participate in fun activities during the event to show support for a great cause.

“I know that it is very expensive to get children back in school and it is so important that they have the supplies that they need,” Lewallen said.

“I was in school, everybody was in school, so we all understand how much this stuff is expensive so when you are helping a child out it makes it even better,” said Trumann Chief of Police Chad Henson.

“We just want to support the kids,” said Rhonda Keiter, human service coordinator for CRDC. “We want to do whatever we can to encourage them to stay in school and do their best because they can be anything they want to be.”

Keiter also said she hopes this event motivates the students to do well in school.

Judge Cantrell participated in the event because he said he is so appreciative of CRDC.

“I just want to come out and support them and let everybody know that CRDC is available for help and if they need help, they need to contact them,” Cantrell said.

The final total of supplies donated in this year’s Stuff the Bus set a new record with 31,297 items and $4,047.08 in cash donations.

"I am proud to live in such a generous and supportive community," said Amanda Waln, the chair of the event. "Northeast Arkansas never fails to come through for students and others in need, and this year has been above and beyond our expectations. Thank you!"

As always, this event will provide supplies for hundreds of families who are struggling to make ends meet.

