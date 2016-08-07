Woman continues fight for pigs

One Jonesboro woman is still determined to keep her potbelly pigs in town after she received a notice stating they had to be removed from the city.

“As far as a plan B, I don't have a plan B other than to continue to fight for Fern and Wilbur,” said Danna Barkley, the owner of the pigs.

The fight continues as Barkley hopes that city officials will amend a Jonesboro city ordinance that states it is unlawful to keep any live swine within the corporate limits of the city. Barkley thinks that should not apply to her pets.

She has until the August 29 to remove her pigs, Wilbur and Fern, from the city.

Since she received her notice from animal control, she has worked continuously to prove that her potbelly pigs are pets instead of the feeder and breeder pigs she believes the city's ordinance is referring to.

Just recently, Barkley spoke with Mayor Harold Perrin and said now she's waiting for him to send her documentation to the city attorney in hopes of taking the case before the city council for a vote to amend the ordinance.

In the meantime, she has started two petitions for signatures to save Wilbur and Fern, which she hopes will make a difference in the end.

“I mean it would just be a relief,” Barkley said. “It would be a tremendous relief when this is all said and done and we are able to keep Wilbur and Fern and keep our family together.”

Barkley said even though she's putting up a fight to keep her potbelly pigs, she understands that the city of Jonesboro is just doing their job and wants to thank them for hearing her story.

She asks everyone to continue to support them as well.

Barkley also said the petitions are still out there and she encouraged everyone to sign it and spread the word.

So far, she has received over 1,700 signatures.

