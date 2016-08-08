Kids spend the last of their break 'Kamping Out'

Kids in Region 8 are camping out this week, but not in the woods.

Kanakuk and Central Baptist Church joined forces to bring Kamp Out, the largest Christian summer camp in the nation, to Jonesboro.

Kanakuk began in 1926 with a group of boys from Texas trekking to the Ozarks for 8 weeks of character building alongside Christian role models.

Today there are eight Kanakuk Kamps that serve over 10,000 boys and girls.

Kamp Out is a part of the overnight camp in Branson, Missouri, and is taking place at Central Baptist Church.

During the camp, kids experience a variety of high-energy activities while learning about Jesus Christ.

Kamp Out Site Director Beth Ann Lampley said it’s non-stop fun.

“We have brought with us so many high energy and impact activities,” Lampley said. “We travel with a zip line, a rock climbing wall, water inflatables, Euro Bungee and archery. We’ve just brought all kinds of activities for kids that they’ll be doing all day long.”

Lampley said while the kids have a good time, they’re also learning valuable lessons.

“All we do has an emphasis on leadership,” Lampley said. “On developing character. Really, we’re connecting everything we do back to Jesus. So, this week they’re learning about God’s greatest treasure. So, today they’re going to learn about how God treasures his people.”

Kamp Out is also an opportunity to help kids grow.

“It’s just so good for kids," Lampley said. "And we really believe that kids need summer camp. We see kids develop character. We’re seeing kids develop deep relationships with other kids their age. We live in a very digital age where that’s how we’re connecting to others, but at camp, we’re getting to have face-to-face communication. We’re talking about meaningful things. And really they’re getting to develop great relationships with their peers.

Kids ages 5 through 12 participate in the camp.

“We take people who are just about to go into Kindergarten,” Lampley said. “We take kids all the way up through going into sixth grade.”

One hundred and eighteen kids are participating in the Kamp Out Summer Camp.

