Arkansas Senator visits Jonesboro leaders

United States Senator Tom Cotton stopped in Jonesboro Monday to gather information from city and business leaders to take back to Washington.

“I’m here today in Jonesboro for a lot of different visits,” Cotton said. “I visited with some business and government leaders here at the Chamber of Commerce to talk about some of the challenges they face in growing the local economy because of Washington’s over-regulation or making decisions that are better left in the hands here.”

Cotton said a big issue with everyone is health care.

“Obviously, health care is a real key driver for growth in Jonesboro and all of Northeast Arkansas," Cotton said. "Obama Care is not getting better. It’s getting worse. It’s putting more strain not just on families, but on hospitals, clinics, doctors and all the people who work so hard to keep us healthy. I’m working in Washington to try to minimize the harms of Obama care and hopefully repeal and replace it with a healthcare reform that addresses the key problems in the healthcare system.”

But health care wasn’t all they talked about.

Cotton also discussed education and needs in the workforce.

“We just passed in congress a few months ago, The Every Student Succeeds Act,” Cotton said. “That replaces No Child Left Behind because we don’t want Washington D.C. acting as a school board. We want local parents on school boards and their teachers and principals and superintendents making decisions that are right for their community and making sure that they are teaching their students to be productive contributors in their local economy. Because what’s good for Northeast Arkansas may be a little bit different for the rest of the state. Certainly different for the rest of the country."

Cotton also stopped for a visit at Arkansas State University.

“Got a chance to visit with the football team and talk about some important programs that work in conjunction with the Federal Government," Cotton said. "I’ll be visiting later today with the police department and sheriff’s department about some of the local law and order issues they face and also to express my appreciation for all they do to keep us safe.”

Cotton said he was glad to be back in Jonesboro.

"Every time I come back into town there’s a new development project or new construction and I’m very happy to be here,” he said.

Cotton said his main message to Region 8 residents is that he’s here to help.

“I want people to know I’m trying to be their voice in Washington,” Cotton said. “Not just what they see on the Senate floor or might see on TV but also that I’m there day-to-day to help them. So, if they need anything from our office. If they need to express an opinion or they need someone to help them, say get a social security check for a grandmother or maybe get a visa to take a vacation overseas, they should contact our office.”

