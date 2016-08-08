Marked Tree officers connecting with community members

Several law enforcement agencies in Region 8 have started community policing programs, which seek to establish a positive relationship with children in light of the recent unrest across the country.

The Marked Tree Police Department has taken their program one step further by building relationships with the elderly in addition to the young ones of the community.

Officers were out delivering juice, snacks, and school supplies to neighborhood children when they came up with the idea, according to Gina Hindman, a coordinator of the program.

She told Region 8 News that the officers noticed several senior individuals sitting on their front porches and knew then that spreading the love to the elderly was just as important as spreading it to the children.

“Knowing that they’ve got someone there due to the fact the family is not always able to be there, they feel safe that they can call on someone to be there if they need someone,” Hindman said.

Hindman also mentioned that the police department is taking in donations that will be used to serve both age groups. They plan on purchasing items such as water, soup, oatmeal, and other canned goods.

If you would like to make a donation, you can simply drop it off at the Marked Tree Police Department.

