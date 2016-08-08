New Jackson County jail close to opening

Jackson County jail officials will soon see relief from overcrowding as their new facility is nearly complete.

The new jail is in its final stretch of construction.

Last February, the $8 million dollar project began for the 38,000 square foot building.

In the end, it will have better communication, new computers and offices, and more space that will allow for 112 beds in comparison to the 26 the current jail has.

Recently, Sheriff David Lucas and other deputies spent their time installing several bunk-beds and now the security and plumbing crews are now finishing their installations.

“Still a lot of bugs we are going to have to work out, but we are still pretty excited,” said Justin Collom, the jail administrator. “It’s something that Sheriff Lucas has really been pushing for about 12 years and working hard for. We are just grateful that we are going to get a chance to move into a new facility.”

According to jail officials, they are not the only ones excited about this new and improved facility.

They said they have talked to the inmates and they are excited about having the new space and a better quality of living.

Collom said they are looking to get the keys to the jail by the end of the month, followed by an open house for other agencies and the public.

