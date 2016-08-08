Football field renovations near completion

After putting nearly $1.5 million into their high school football stadium, the Newport School District is nearly complete with the renovation, just in time for the start of school.

For two years, the district has been renovating the entire stadium, upgrading the home side, and adding turf to the field.

Over the summer, they have been upgrading the visitors section seats to aluminum seats with guard railing to make it more safe and comfortable.

“Now that we have that facility renovated the students will know that when their guest come they'll be safe and they'll have a place they can go and get excited about playing ball,” said Dr. Larry Bennett, the Newport School District superintendent. “It's just all one of those Friday night things that everybody enjoys and have a good time.”

Bennett said their next step is renovating the home side concession stands, which should wrap up the entire project by this time next year.

