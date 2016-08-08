Economic development commission wins award

The Newport Economic Development Commission in Jackson County won the Friend of Community Development Award this past Friday.

The award was presented by the University of Central Arkansas's Community Development.

They recognized the assistance the commission has provided communities around Arkansas in helping them look at strategies and actions that can improve their communities.

According to Director Jon Chadwell, the commission said, "They recognized that great communities make a great state and is the best way to help grow individual communities."

