Sloan-Hendrix looks to hire school resource officer

A school in Region 8 looks to add a layer of security to the campus in the form of a school resource officer.

Superintendent Clifford Rorex said they have not had an SRO in a while and the school decided it was a time to hire one.

Several parents said they are excited about the possibility of an officer on campus.

Michael Kirkland is the father of an 8-year-old student at Sloan-Hendrix and is one of those parents.

“It's perfect,” Kirkland said. “I mean I have no qualms about that, that's perfect. I mean, every child needs protection and I'm not there. I'm glad somebody's there.”

Kirkland said he does not worry about his child’s safety too much while at school.

He said he is not from the area but everyone took him and his family in as one of their own.

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Yates discussed the SRO with the quorum court at their meeting Monday night.

He said they are still waiting on the final paperwork but he already has a certified officer from Jonesboro ready to start the job.

