Church's air conditioning units stolen twice

A church is working to replace two air conditioning units after they were taken for the second time.

Dorothy Brown, the senior pastor at Jesus Unlimited Inc., said she is disappointed that this happened.

She said they found that someone took their units Monday afternoon.

Brown said this happened just a few weeks ago also.

She explained they know God will help them during this time.

“We're a Bible-believing people, and we trust God and stand on the word," Brown said. "I'm not angry with anyone. We're forgiving, tender-hearted, kind and strong. We just trust God to maintain; that's why we're here, to make provision for the ministry itself.”

She said the church is still under construction and that they were called by God to build in the area.

Brown said they will look to purchase not only new air conditioning units but some security as well.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android