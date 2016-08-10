Downtown Jonesboro is brightening up

Downtown Jonesboro is getting brighter every day.

The Downtown Jonesboro Association recently partnered with the city to begin replacing bulbs in the street lights with LED ones.

Hailey Knight, executive director of the association, said things are already looking up.

“That project actually started last week,” Knight said. “We just installed six bulbs in lights by Roman Touch.”

Knight said the idea began with suggestions from the community.

“We’ve had a lot of feedback about our Main Street,” Knight said. “It’s gorgeous as it is, but we had a lot of people asking about brighter lights. So, LED lighting is environment-friendly and it’s so much brighter. So, we recently purchased LED bulbs to put in all our lamp posts in Downtown. So, not only is it environment-friendly, but it’s so much brighter. Even the parking lot where the bulbs have already been installed is beautiful.”

The bulbs are being replaced in lamp posts from Cherry Street all the way to Burke and Cate Streets.

“We have a lot of pedestrian activity on the weekends,” Knight said. “On the weekends it tends to be darker so we’re hoping this will help people be a little bit safer when they’re visiting our Main Street.”

They hope to have the new bulbs in all the lights in the next couple of weeks.

But they aren’t stopping there.

“After the lighting project is completed, we’re hoping to add more benches and trash cans to our 200 block, which is mainly our arts and entertainment district,” Knight said.

