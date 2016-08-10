Brookland traffic takes a new route

Major changes have taken place over the summer months in Brookland.

There’s new business, new homes, and a new middle school.

Mayor Kenneth Jones said people are excited about the growth.

“Everybody in the community is excited about the new middle school,” Jones said. “We’re excited the campus is opening this year. We went over and toured the campus yesterday and it looks great. They’re doing some final touches on it. It’s really looking good. They’re just waiting on the kids. So, we’re very excited about the growth of our school and what it means for our area.”

But with expansion comes change, particularly with the traffic.

“There’s going to be a significant change in the traffic flow,” Jones said. “You're moving probably around 40 percent, maybe even a little bit higher, of your traffic that usually came in on School Street now is going to be moved to Oak Street.”

Jones said School Street will remain unchanged.

“We’re going to maintain School Street as a one-way street,” Jones said. “Starting out as it was last year.”

Jones said teachers will begin to try and give parents a “heads up” Thursday night.

“They are going to have an open house Thursday, August 11th,” Jones said. “They will be handing out traffic flow explaining how it’s going to work on the school property. Which will tell them how they should come in on the city streets.”

Jones said parents also need to know that this year they can’t park their vehicles on the road.

“The one thing that is really going to be enforced this year,” Jones said. “No parking on the street before school lets out. That’ll be either 49b, School Street, or Oak Street. You know, we have cars that get to the parent line 30 or 40 minutes before the bell even rings. Fifteen minutes after the bell rings everybody’s gone. So, it really flows good in the rhythm of how it works. But the first two weeks are always difficult and we don’t expect this year to be any better. So, we ask people to be patient. Understand that this is a new process for us all of traffic flow and we’re going to work through it the best way we can.”

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android