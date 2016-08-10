Paragould man to travel to Rio Olympics

A Region 8 man will soon be on a plane for Brazil to share the gospel with the world’s best athletes.

Doug Compton of Paragould is a part of the International Sports Chaplains, a group who attends the Olympics to discuss Christianity.

The first time Compton attended an Olympic event was in 2014 in Sochi.

He learned then that no matter where you go, the people are the same.

“I know we see the news and the media, and we try to think negative sometimes about other countries, but the people are people,” Compton said. “In Russia, they took my picture I don't know how many times. They love taking pictures of Americans. They love being around Americans. From what I understand from the team that’s already there, it's the same there. The people just love America.”

He said in 2014 an Italian family approached him and asked to pray for their son who was competing that day.

Compton said many of the athletes know who they are and seek them out for a pin.

He said pin trading at the Olympics is very popular.

Compton remembers having people from Kazakhstan wait hours for them in the rain just to get one.

He said when asked for a pin, they share their story with them.

Compton said their pin has rings of various color with different religious meanings.

Compton leaves Thursday morning and plans to return after the Olympics are over.

While there, he said he will also be spending time in the team house to talk to all of the athletes.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android