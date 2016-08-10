New Hardy fire truck could help lower response times

The Hardy Fire Department received a new truck that could help them respond faster to situations.

Director of Public Safety Scott Rose said they were able to get the $74,000 truck through a grant.

The pumper/tanker truck will replace another truck the department put out of commission once it returns from getting serviced in Batesville.

Rose said it can hold more water and pump it out at a faster rate than their previous truck.

He said it also has more room to hold their equipment.

“This new truck has a lot of compartments that are different than what we're used to and it's got a lot of things that will make our ease of access and easier to respond and take care of the situation,” Rose said.

He explained these compartments will help cut down response time.

Along with a new truck, Hardy Fire Department also plans to receive 2 boats.

Rose said they currently have one at the station but are expecting a smaller one in the next few weeks.

He explained they have plenty of boats but want a few more because of the amount of work they do on the Spring River.

Rose said these boats were received through the Forestry Commission and Arkansas Game and Fish.

