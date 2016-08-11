Vandals take aim at Nettleton school buses...again

Vandals continue to target Nettleton school buses.

Twice in 24 hours, someone shot out four windows of vehicles parked at the Nettleton School District’s bus shop, 2211 Dewey St.

School officials reported the first incident at 2:22 p.m. Wednesday. At 7:37 a.m. Thursday, they called the police back out to the shop to report more windows shot out.

According to one of the incident reports, the buses were parked with the backs pointed toward School Street.

It appeared someone used an air rifle to shoot from a ditch behind the shop’s fence.

School employees placed the total value of the windows at $880.

With this vandalism being done days before the start of school, officials are concerned about the possibility of more damages.

"With school starting Monday, we could pull in here Monday morning and have the back glasses shot out again and start running sub-buses on the first day," said Ron Cooper, the Nettleton facilities, and transportation director.

Cooper says even if that's a possibility, this should not affect the traveling route of buses because they have enough extra buses for student transportation.

This is not the first time that vandals have struck the shop.

In June vandals shot out multiple windows. In July, vandals used rocks to break the windows. Then later that month someone broke into the lot and drove off with a school maintenance truck.

Cooper also said they are looking at installing better lighting for the area, higher solid fences, and getting more police surveillance until the culprit is caught.

