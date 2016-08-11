Brookland has a boom in kindergartners

Monday will be the official first day of school and this year the Brookland School District will have a few more kindergarten students walking through their school doors than expected.

The Brookland Elementary School currently has 186 kindergarten students enrolled with more expected to come.

According to the Superintendent Keith McDaniel, they usually get anywhere between 170 and 190 kindergartners every year.

He said because of the additional students and more on the way; they've hired another teacher bringing the total to 10 elementary teachers.

McDaniel said he is not worried about this boost in numbers.

“This pretty much happens every year,” said McDaniel. “Sometimes it is a different grade and this year it just happens to be the kindergarten. We've got plenty of space to grow; I'm just looking forward to starting off and having a great school year."

McDaniel said there isn't a possibility for overcrowding thanks to the new middle school building that they have built.

That building has 40 different classrooms and will house at least 750 students with the capability of holding 1,000.

McDaniel said they are looking to add more kindergartners to the enrollment list within the first couple weeks of school and through Labor Day.

