Jonesboro begins research for possible aquatic center

The City of Jonesboro may receive a new aquatic center that could include an Olympic sized pool and an outdoor water park in a few years.

Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin said the city will be starting to research other centers in and out of the state.

He said he has been talking to towns like Paragould and Batesville about their centers.

Perrin explained they want to travel to towns like Tupelo and Tunica, Mississippi as well as Bentonville, Arkansas.

He said the aquatic centers in those towns have more than what some local centers have and could contain things they want to add to their plans.

Perrin explained they want to provide the city something big that appeals to many different people from many different places.

“We feel like with the mall and with ASU and with all these other things, the trade area or the hub we feel like that we might can draw much further, even Memphis, over here,” Perrin said. “If we build the right facility. If we don't, we'll be right back where we started.”

Perrin estimated the cost of the center to be around $15 million to $25 million but said that could change.

He compared this project to the Miracle League field built a few years ago.

Perrin said they went out of state to research other fields and came back with a plan.

He said that project took about 3 years to complete and hoped this project would not take as long.

The aquatic center plan is still in its early stages.

Before the city puts hammer to nail, Perrin said they will look to see if this center will be a good investment for the city.

