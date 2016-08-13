Firefighting family rallies behind couple who lost everything in fire

A couple who fights fires for a living saw their own house burn to ashes Thursday.

No one was at home but the house that one stood in Lawrence County is a total loss.

After hours of their home burning, Bruce and Shannon Hill have nothing.

But one thing that remains is love from the firefighting community.

“You being a fireman, you don't think it will ever happen to you,” said Bruce, a firefighter with the Walnut Ridge Fire Department. “They always say, you’re always wondering when your address is going to be paged out.”

Both firefighters were gone when they learned their house was on fire.

Even knowing that their house was not insured and that they will now have to start from scratch, they say they are okay knowing their family is alive and well.

They also said being on the other side of a house fire situation can better connect them with other victims of house fires in the future.

“I can actually walk up to the people and say I know what you are going through and I've done it,” said Shannon. “You can get on a personal level now.”

Because of the relationship they have with the firefighting community, Imboden, Ravenden and the Walnut Ridge Fire Departments are getting together to help the family get back on their feet.

“To know that you hear that the brotherhood of the fire department, how close you are but you don't really realize it until it actually happens to you how close you actually are,” said Bruce.

An account has also been set up for the family at Citizens Bank in Ravenden for anyone who would like to make a donation.

The Hills say they are very blessed for the community's support and that they want everyone to know fire does not discriminate, firefighter or not.

Bruce said the fire possibly started from an air conditioner unit. It is still under investigation.

