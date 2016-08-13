Habitat for Humanity makes home ownership reality for single parent

Owning a home is something that many dream of doing, but it is difficult to make that dream a reality for some people.

The Habitat for Humanity helps make that possible for so many hopeful home owners. Saturday morning, the organization held their habitat sale.

Items donated to the organization were sold for discounted prices.

Executive Director Micheal Sullivan said their goal is to have enough of these sales to get a Habitat for Humanity re-store in Jonesboro.

The money they get from sold items goes to the organization to build homes for families in need.

“It is all about giving back,” said Sullivan. “Paying it forward in life, and so I get the opportunity through Habitat for Humanity. I am so blessed to be able to do that and it is truly a great experience to be able to help someone in need.”

He said it costs $60,000-$80,000 to build a home. Right now, they are finishing up their eighteenth home.

The latest recipient of a Habitat for Humanity home is Amy Hutson who has been living in an apartment the majority of her life.

“Something I have wanted to do for a long time is be a homeowner and it was really not in the cards for me because I am a single parent and Habitat has allowed me to have that responsibility,” said Hutson.

Hutson said she is more than grateful knowing that this organization is around to help families like hers take a step toward home ownership.

Sullivan said if you would like to help make someone's dream to be a homeowner possible, visit their website or call them at their headquarters in Jonesboro at 870-203-9898.

