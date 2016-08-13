Back the Blue banquet held for all first responders

A local church, 7th and Mueller Church of Christ, held a Back the Blue banquet Saturday afternoon for local law enforcement agencies all over Region 8.

Carrie Boling coordinated the event as a sign of respect to police officers, sheriff's deputies, firefighters, EMTs and other first responders along with their families.

Free food and dessert were donated from local restaurants and a bounce house was set up for the kids.

“We don’t get a chance to do this very often,” said David Carter, Greene County Sheriff. “You never know what is about to happen from one second to another so when we do all get a chance to sit down and eat, it is great.”

Carter said he and his department are very thankful for the appreciation his community has for them.

“They do a lot more than we give them credit for so we are just trying to create something so they can have fun and relax, eat food and you know, just giving back,” said Jenna Boiling, volunteer of the event and Carrie Boling’s daughter.

Boling said more than anything, they wanted every official who attended to walk away knowing that they are appreciated and recognized for their service.

