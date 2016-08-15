City to refund residents for fire protection fee

The Walnut Ridge City Council voted to repeal Ordinance 507 Monday night, which means refunds for those hooked up to the city’s water system.

The ordinance was last changed in 1987 and set up a fee for businesses, homeowners, and industries in town.

Snapp said now that the ordinance is repealed, he and other city officials will now look into the best way to get refunds to the people.

He said those who were hooked up to the city’s water system for up to 3 years could see a refund of about $108.

Snapp explained those who were hooked up to the system for less than three years will receive less than the $108.

Business could see up to $90 according to Snapp.

Each person who is eligible for the refund will also be presented with a choice.

They can choose to take the money or not.

If they choose not to take the money, it will be given to the fire department for fire protection.

Snapp said he will choose not to take it but said everyone should have the choice.

“Some people can use that if we took that wrong, which I believe the city did, they're due the refund,” Snapp said. “There's no time better than right now than to do the right thing.”

Snapp said the refunds will cost the city about $240,000 and hoped to get them out within 30 days.

The city will also be looking at what to do now that the fire protection fee was taken out of the water bill.

Snapp said they will look at some options including getting a special election to place a monthly fee on the water bill or pass an ordinance to make it a voluntary fee with no penalty.

