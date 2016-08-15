Work on new jail put on pause

With Lawrence County Judge Dale Freeman in the hospital, work on the county’s new jail has been put on pause.

Sheriff Jeff Yates said they are working to figure out what they can do while Freeman recovers.

He said Ann Pulliam took over some of Freeman’s responsibilities, but they still need his signature on some paperwork.

Yates explained what they are doing to keep things moving forward.

“We're just trying to make sure we're legal with everything we're doing,” Yates said. “It's kinda put us in a tizzy trying to get everything lined out where we can actually sign contracts. That's the big thing.”

At the last quorum court meeting, Freeman announced they would be breaking ground soon.

Yates said they wanted to get that going this week but without contracts signed by Freeman, they cannot start.

He explained if they are unable to get work started during the week, they will have to push their schedule back until they can legally begin construction.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android