City sells Main Street building

The city of Walnut Ridge recently sold the building located at 209 West Main Street after 2 rounds of bidding.

The city council rejected previous bids stating that they were too low.

At the July city council meeting, they voted to lower the minimum rate to $20,400.

During the second round of bids, the city accepted an offer from Ty Callahan.

Callahan said he was not sure what he will do with the building.

Callahan purchased the motel in Walnut Ridge earlier this year and has since worked to renovate the rooms.

