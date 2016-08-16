Weiner alderman still serving after sentencing - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Weiner alderman still serving after sentencing

(Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department) (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)
WEINER, AR (KAIT) -

A Weiner alderman is still serving on the city council after being sentenced on a drug charge.

During a September 2015 traffic stop, officers arrested Timothy Jessup Hewitt when he was found with meth.

Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said Hewitt was sentenced to 24 months probation.

Weiner Mayor Todd Bartholomew said Hewitt is still on the city council.

He said Arkansas law allows Hewitt to finish out his term but is not eligible for reelection.

Many people in Weiner told Region 8 that they are not happy Hewitt is still on the council. 

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

