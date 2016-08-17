Craighead County Courthouse records going online

If you're interested in your family's history or looking up a marriage license, there's new information available at the tip of your fingertips.

The Craighead County Clerk's Office just launched a new online program Wednesday that allows residents to access marriage licenses in western Craighead County dating all the way back to the 1800s.

Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday said it’s all about convenience.

“It’s everything that we have a record of,” Holliday said. “Of course, the courthouse did burn down back in the 1930s, but everything that we still have records of we have put in here. At least the information, we’re adding the images of the bond pages that people signed as well.”

Holliday also said the system they're using is a secure one.

“We can’t have our server data compromised,” Holliday said. “So, we’re actually using cloud technology so no one will be able to replicate what our server has. If someone did try to get access to it, they could not change official records. They might alter something in the cloud, but they could not change the official records.”

Holliday said all the marriage licenses in Craighead County will be available online by the end of the year.

“We’re actually going to expand that to the eastern district,” Holliday said. “This will happen hopefully by the end of the year.”

Holliday said online availability won’t stop with marriage licenses, though.

“We want to put all of our 'doing business as' online,” Holliday said. “Having all of our probate records scanned and online. All of our county court records, orders and cases will be online. We even will add the current and past quorum court minutes.”

Holliday said his hope is that in the next year or so that all images will be digitized and available.

He said this would keep all the data secure and the longevity ensured.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android