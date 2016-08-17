Number of crashes up in Jonesboro

Collision numbers are up in Jonesboro this year.

Arkansas State Police Trooper First Class Dustin Morgan said they’ve seen an increase in the number of accidents they cover.

“We’re trying to raise public awareness that collisions are up right now,” Morgan said. “Overall in the troop, they’re up 10%, but in the Jonesboro area we’re up as high as 15% on crashes.”

Morgan said they’ve worked 688 crashes so far this year.

“What we’re seeing right now are a lot of speed-induced collisions,” Morgan said. “We’re seeing distracted driving and failure to maintain adequate following distance. We’re seeing a lot of personal injury accidents.”

Morgan said he hopes drawing attention to this issue will cause motorists to take their time and stay alert.

“We’re trying to get folks to slow down, pay more attention and get to your destination safely," Morgan said.

Morgan also asks that people take wet roads into consideration when they’re driving.

He said to allow for more space between you and the vehicle in front of you and give yourself plenty of time to stop.

The Jonesboro Police Department reports 1,838 accidents this year while the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department has worked 76 since March.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android