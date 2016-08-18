A-State looks for help in naming new college

Through the process of restructuring colleges at Arkansas State University, one dean has decided to use the input of faculty and students when renaming the college.

Right now, the College of Media and Communication, College of Humanities and Social Sciences and the College of Fine Arts are being combined into one, which is listed under the College of Liberal Arts, a placeholder name.

Dr. Carl Cates, the dean of the college, is inviting everyone to pitch in to help him rename the college.

Cates said this is all a way to get the students and faculty to participate in doing something together.

Some students have offered these suggestions:

College of Everything

Red Wolf Takeover

Mohegan Center

Red Wolf University

The College of Diversity

Complex Colleges

Red Wolf Media Center

The Savage University

College of All colleges

A link to submit more ideas can be found on the A-State homepage.

Cates said the first step of submitting names will end Aug. 29.

They will then open a new link that will contain the top selections to vote on.

He said they expect to announce a new name during Homecoming Oct. 15.

