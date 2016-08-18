Five areas of business expected to bring more jobs to Jonesboro

After a recent study done by Jonesboro Unlimited, the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce identified five areas that may help bring more jobs to the city.

Less than a year ago Avalanche Consultant out of Texas worked with Jonesboro Unlimited to come up with a list of sectors that are very relevant to the Jonesboro area.

The targeted sectors include agriculture, advanced manufacturing, logistics, professional services, and health care.

CEO and President Mark Young said focusing on these areas will help them create and retain high-paying jobs for the community and surrounding areas.

“Jonesboro is a great place to do businesses and the target industry study focuses on the types of businesses that could benefit the community and have the greatest success with,” said Young.

Young also said this study will help them in their marketing and communication efforts with different businesses and site location consultants.

He said they are looking to expand existing companies in Jonesboro while recruiting more companies in those business sectors to Jonesboro as well.

