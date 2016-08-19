Every Child is Ours opens doors to drug addicts

Every Child is Ours just recently opened the doors to a new building for their food pantry in Tuckerman and now they are opening their doors to help people suffering from addiction.

The organization is dedicated to extending a helping hand to children and people in need of assistance.

They are now serving people with drug addiction through a program called Josh and Rice Lee's Place.

This program is part of their outreach initiative that will be set up in a secluded building behind the new pantry.

A volunteer from the Wilbur D. Mills Treatment Center in Searcy will speak every Monday to those in need of help.

Jan Paschal with the organization said it is no secret that drugs are a problem in the delta.

"What we are seeing are that, especially with the parents of the children we are helping, have a problem,” said Paschal, “If we have any other problem we would handle it, so we should look at drugs as any problem a person could have and step in.”

