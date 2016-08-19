Gym renovations near completion after major flood damages

After torrential rain sent several inches of water into the newly renovated Nettleton High School gym in May, the school has been working every day to renovate the gym in time for the sporting season.

According to Superintendent James Dunivan, the school replaced the floors and remodeled other areas damaged by the water, costing the school nearly $450,000.

Now they are nearly finished with the project.

“We are very fortunate to have the funds to be able to complete the floors so quickly," said Dunivan. “If you are going to have to do something like that, it is good that it happened right at the end of school. Gave us the summer. Now Just move on.”

Dunivan said he hopes to have the gym completed by Aug. 25 so their volleyball girls can be ready to play Valley View Aug. 29.

