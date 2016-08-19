Craighead County employee arrested for threat

A Craighead County employee was arrested on a terroristic threatening charge on Thursday.

Captain Justin Rolland with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department said the arrest started with a phone call.

“We received a report from an individual who was an employee with Craighead County,” Rolland said. “They said there had been some incidents where another county employee had pulled a handgun and pointed it at the county employee.”

Rolland said he and investigators then headed to the Craighead County Courthouse in Lake City to determine what happened.

“After receiving that information,” Rolland said. “We interviewed a couple of witnesses who were also county employees as well. We made contact with the suspect to verify the situation. At that time there was enough evidence to support an arrest.”

Maintenance Supervisor Robert Marion Rivers was taken into custody by the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department for allegedly pulling out and pointing a gun at another employee.

Rolland said they discovered a handgun on Rivers which they confiscated while taking him into custody.

He faces a charge of terroristic threatening in the first degree.

“The county employees explained to investigators,” Rolland said. “Apparently this had been going on for some time. They felt in the beginning it was in a joking manner. They were joking around and this would happen. But over time they felt as if, they became more concerned.”

Rolland said Rivers may face additional charges once their investigation is complete.

Rolland said Rivers does not have a criminal record and has a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

A temporary bond was set at $1,500 and Rivers was also served with a no-contact order.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android