Church celebrates 175 years of service

Thomas Edison created the light bulb in 1879 and The Wright brothers flew the first plane in 1903, but before all that happened the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church came into existence.

Before the city of Jonesboro was even known as Jonesboro, the church was spreading the gospel.

They started in 1841 and the church is still going strong 175 years later.

The young and old joined in fellowship celebrating the church's anniversary Sunday.

Emotions ran high and many said they cannot explain just how special this church is to them.

“It reaches out to people who won’t normally go to your big church or your super church,” said Chuck Fletcher, the music director. “It is amazing."

“You feel welcomed,” said Seth Southard, the pastor of the church. “It is a sense of family.”

Southard has been going to the church every since his father Bobby Southard was the pastor.

Several said Bobby added greatly to the church but just recently he passed away, leaving behind a heartbroken congregation.

Now, his son is dedicated to carrying out his dad's legacy in faith by pastoring the church.

“That is the main message,” Southard said. “That God is always there despite our circumstances and I think that this church especially stands for that.”

Bert Cole, 76, and his sister, Bonnie Cheshier, 91, have attended the church for decades and they say they can remember when people would ride to church with their horse and buggy and the building had no electricity.

They said even though things have changed over the years, one thing has remained the same and that is the spirit of the Macedonia Baptist Church.

“Makes me proud that it is still here and still going,” Cheshier said.

“That says something is being done right,” Cole said.

“It will still be here when God comes back for us,” Cheshier said.

Members said they are grateful to be a part of their historic church and they will continue to keep their doors open for anyone who would like to join.

