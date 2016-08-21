Organization opens home for foster teenage boys

Since the fall of 2015, the Bridge of Hope Ministries in Pocahontas has been working on building a home that would house teenage boys in foster care.

They held an open house for the community to see the result on Sunday.

It took over $100,000 to build a beautiful home that was only made possible through a variety of community donations.

Many of those donors and members of the community attended the open house where they got an inside look at the home which has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

According to the Department of Human Services, teenage boys are the hardest to be adopted out which is why the organization dedicated the home to that demographic.

Robie Harvey is the house mom and was a foster child herself growing up in a home of 32, and she said to see this dream become a reality is amazing.

“We want to see them feel like they have a family,” said Harvey. “This is their long term family and even when they are grown, this is their home base. They will always come back for the holidays hopefully if they want to but just like any kid.”

So far, two boys have moved into the home which is something Amy Holt, treasurer of the organization and who came up with the idea of a home, said is a blessing that came right on time.

“For them, I know if we had not been opened they would have probably been in foster care and split up so we were able to keep them together,” said Holt.

Harvey said the transition has been great teaching them how to cook, be on time for school, and other things you would normally learn in a household.

Harvey said they look forward to having a total of six boys by Christmas.

They are strictly ran by donations and are still in need of the community's support to keep running the home.

If you would like to donate, visit their website at www.bridgeofhopemin.org.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android