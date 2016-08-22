Lawrence County Courthouse installs new security system

New cameras can be seen in and around the Lawrence County Courthouse to ensure the safety of the people.

Peggy Miles, the 911 director, said they received a grant worth about $14,000 to purchase a new security system.

The new system gives dispatchers a look inside the courtroom, the hallways, and the parking lots.

Tony Waldrupe, chief deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department, said it also gives the department a look in and out of their evidence room.

Waldrupe said with the new system, he has a good sense of security.

"There's 16 cameras in this system, it gives us 16 more eyes that can watch and monitor the courthouse and the security of people coming to court and the judges themselves," Waldrupe said.

Each of the cameras gives the dispatchers a chance to record any incident that goes on inside or outside the courthouse, an ability they previously did not have.

Waldrupe said this is the second year they attempted to get the grant and the system.

He said last year they applied but the money for the grant ran out before they could receive any.

