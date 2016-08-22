Police salary discussed in Jonesboro news conference

The city of Jonesboro had a news conference in the Municipal Building Monday discussing the salary of Jonesboro police officers, which has been an ongoing issue for years.

In the last meeting dealing with police pay, a committee discussed a plan for officer raises that would cost over $500,000 the first year it would go into effect. One concern deals with where that money would come from.

Mayor Harold Perrin said the estimated cost of $646,500 would be taken from the city's reserve fund and put in the general fund.

They would have to amend the 2016 budget to make that happen.

“We've had two or three different types of plans in there, so we want to analyze exactly what occurred all during that time,” said Perrin.

Perrin said they have a committee that is focused strictly on police compensation.

Right now, the finance committee is still analyzing the plan but if it is approved there, it will them go before the full city council.

